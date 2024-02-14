10 Of The World’s Most Dangerous Gangs Taking Over New York State

Here's everything you need to know about many of New York's most gruesome gangs.

Officials believe these 10 gangs are getting more violent and gruesome while breaking codes of conduct across New York State.

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity

Below are 10 known gangs that reside in New York State:

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity

We've learned everything you need to know about a number of these gangs in New York.

Bloods Gang In New York

Everything You Need To Know About The Bloods Here's what you need to know about the Bloods, one of the most dangerous gangs in the world. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Crips In New York

Everything You Need To Know About The Crips Here is everything you need to know about the Crips. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

MS-13 In New York

Everything You Need To Know About MS-13 The MS-13 gang is one of the most dangerous gangs in the world... here is what you need to know. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

18th Street Gang In New York

Everything You Need To Know About The 18th Street Gang Here is everything you need to know about the 18th Street Gang. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Gang Violence Has Changed In New York

Canva Canva loading...

New York officials remain very concerned about gang-related shootings and new rules by gang members.

"In the 90s, there were rules," former NYPD lieutenant Ralph Cilento told FOX 5. "You had to ask permission before you killed somebody. And now, the body count is never enough. When you went through a rival gang member's neighborhood, he used to get beat up. Now you get shot and killed."

