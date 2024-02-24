WOW! $5.3Mil NY Mansion Once Owned By Johnny Carson For Sale





Check out this incredible Stone Manor home that's truly one-of-a-kind!

But it's not just about the indoors here. Situated on a sprawling 1.94-acre property, you've got your outdoor paradise. There's a pool, a spa, a pickleball/sports court, and even a gazebo to relax in. Bluestone walkways lead to lovely wrap-around terraces where you can enjoy the views and dine al fresco. And here's a fun fact: this place has some famous former owners, including none other than Johnny Carson and a well-known children's book illustrator. There's a spacious fitness studio with a private sauna, an indoor cabana bath, and even a full ice cream bar. Plus, there is a three-car garage with two charging stations for your electric vehicles.