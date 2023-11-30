Upstate NY Trooper Explains ‘Dreaded’ Departure from NBC’s The Voice

On Monday evening, many of us here in Upstate, and throughout New York State, tuned into NBC's The Voice hoping to see, and root for, Tom Nitti, the soulful State Trooper from the Utica area.

"For everyone asking, I’m alright and still standing. Thank you so much and as always, I’m super pumped to keep on keepin’ on with music." Tom Nitti, Instagram

But moments into the hit reality singing competition, Coach Reba had to deliver disappointing news to his many fans, announcing that he's left the show.

Reba Announced that Nitti Left for Personal Reasons

Everything seemed to be smooth sailing for Nitti who was getting closer to next week's "live" shows until Reba made the surprise announcement shortly into Monday night's episode on The Voice.

Reba announced that her team member Tom Nitti had to leave the competition for "personal reasons" and according to sources, Reba's 5 remaining singers will compete for 3 spots including the Super-Save contestant.

Tom Nitti, a State Trooper from New Hartford, NY, was a member of "Team Reba" on NBC's The Voice

Why the Sudden Departure?

Nitti didn't go into full detail as to the reasons why he left the hit reality show, but he did shed some light while opening up to fans in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday.

He started the post by saying, "Well, I’ve been dreading this day ever since the airing of my blind audition so here goes nothin’..."

"As much as it absolutely stings to say," Nitti wrote, "I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever, and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I’d do it over and over."

Throughout the post, Nitti explained how incredibly grateful he was to NBC and The Voice for the opportunity, and thanked the people who have his back, including his new girlfriend, and those who've stood by him over the years.

In God's Hands

Nitti also assured everyone that he was doing okay and that despite the current unknown, God had a plan for him.

"He knows I don’t break easily," Nitti wrote. "For everyone asking, I’m alright and still standing. Thank you so much and as always, I’m super pumped to keep on keepin’ on with music,(and) my kids."

What next for Nitti?

According to sources, Nitti entered the military after graduating high school and served in Afghanistan. While in Afghanistan, he sustained injuries and was awarded the Purple Heart.

Following his military service, Tom, like his father did before him, joined law enforcement and became a New York State Trooper eight years ago. Nitti now trains new troopers at the New York State Police Academy and performs weekly, including the “National Anthem” at official events, while raising two children.

We don't know what's next for Nitti. He's recently played Frog Alley in Schenectady, and we're hoping for a return visit. "This isn’t the end of me," he wrote.

"I’ll do what I do best...which is keep my head down and move forward playing music and raising (and) creating new memories with a family I will continue to grow."

