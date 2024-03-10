Disturbing 1987 Cold Case

State Police in Upstate NY revisited a disturbing Cold Case that dates back to 1987, hoping that someone may have some information about "Baby Wayne," the infant who was discarded shortly after his birth and left on the side of the road to die.

State Police in New York say that on the morning of February 27, 1987, a man from Palmyra, NY (about 3 hours northwest of Albany) was driving a propane delivery truck when he made the grizzly discovery.

"Baby Wayne"

According to State Police, the truck driver saw the baby, a deceased male infant, on the side of Marion-Walworth Road in the town of Marion. State Police were never able to identify the baby, so they named him "Baby Wayne" for the County he was found in.

Cold Case Baby Wayne Upstate New York, Upstate New York Cold Case, 518-news, 518news This is the stretch of road in the town of Marion, New York where "Baby Wayne" was found deceased back in February of 1987. Police are revisiting this case in hopes that new information could bring this innocent baby some justice. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New York State Police Troop E Major Crimes Unit at (585)398-4100 or email: crimetip@troopers.ny.gov Photo: Google Maps loading...

State Police think he was placed there, presumably by the baby's mother, because there were no visible signs of bruising on the newborn. They also say that more than likely, the innocent child wasn't born in a hospital, because his umbilical cord was "improperly cut."

Disturbing Details About Baby Wayne's Death

According to the report, police also believed that Baby Wayne was alive for several hours after he was left on the side of the road. He was found "partially wrapped" in a brown women’s sweater, size small, that the police said could have belonged to his mother. (See pic below)

Do You Recognize This Sweater?

Brian Cody This is the sweater that Baby Wayne was partially wrapped in when he was found deceased. Police think it may have belonged to his mother, who left him on the side of the road on that February. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New York State Police Troop E Major Crimes Unit at (585)398-4100 or email: crimetip@troopers.ny.govary day in 1987. Photo: NYSP Facebook loading...

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New York State Police Troop E Major Crimes Unit at (585)398-4100 or email: crimetip@troopers.ny.gov

