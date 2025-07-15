Legendary Troy Eatery Named #1 ‘Hole In the Wall Restaurant’ In NY
What makes a restaurant a great 'hole in the wall' eatery? Well, I think we can define this in 2 different ways.
First, it could be a small, tucked-away spot, perhaps a little hard to find. On the other hand, it could be a hidden gem that should be a little more well-known based on its stellar cuisine.
In the case of the Troy eatery recently named the Empire State's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant by the foodies of LoveFood, that first definition applies. It is a small spot that you would miss if not for it's iconic sign and 'Famous' reputation. We're talking about a spot that is a Capital Region legend, serving up some of the area's best hot dogs for over 90 years!
Famous Lunch In Troy Is New York State's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant
When it comes to great hot dogs and greasy goodness on a plate, Famous Lunch in Troy is a Capital Region go-to. It is consistently recognized for having some of the area's best hot dogs!
Nestled into a small, modest location on Congress Street in Troy, its legendary sign is a beacon for local diners. Here is what the food experts at LoveFood have to say about this 'no-frills spot' they say is New York's Best Hole-In-the Wall eatery:
This iconic hot dog spot may be famous, but it’s been operating out of the same tiny, unassuming shack for around a century. It’s the pork and beef wieners that draw in the crowds here, and they’re so popular that the restaurant ships them all over the US. The dogs contain three key ingredients – yellow mustard, minced white onions, and a rich and spicy meat sauce known as Zippy Sauce – and they’re famously cheap.
Famous Lunch may be a small spot, but they deliver HUGE flavor and value to Capital Region diners, making it a local and national legend!
