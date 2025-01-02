What’s The Coldest Temperature EVER Recorded In New York State?

What is the coldest temperature ever recorded in the Empire State?

After a mild rainy start to winter in December, it has been colder of late here in the Capital Region. But what we have experienced this January is nothing close to the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of New York.

Before we get to the coldest temperature on record, I want you to think of what that number may be. -10? -20? Whatever number popped in your head, go way lower...seriously!

Naturally, the coldest temperature was recorded in here in Upstate New York in the Adirondacks. The actual number? Mind-blowing!

The New York state record low -52 degrees was recorded on February 18, 1979 in Old Forge, according to ABC 7. That is coooolld! In fact, ABC says that is the 11th coldest temp on record in the United States. No surprise the US nationwide record for coldest temperature ever recorded belongs to Alaska at -80. Brrr.

So enjoy some milder temperatures over the next few days here inthe Capital Region, but be ready for more colder weather in the weeks ahead. You never know when that next record setting cold spell will arrive!