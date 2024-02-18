Strolling Goat Finds Way Inside Dollar General Store in Upstate New York

You Know You're in Upstate NY When...

Here's reason number 3,968 that you know you're from Upstate NY. An actual wayward goat - not Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, or Michael Jordan - somehow meandered into a Dollar General Store in Upstate NY.

Even here in Upstate NY, where strange wildlife encounters aren't anything out of the ordinary, this isn't something you see every day: a lost goat hanging out inside a Dollar General. But that is exactly what happened according to the Hudson Falls Police Department on Monday.

There's a Goat Inside a Dollar General

According to their Facebook page, police in Hudson Falls were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 343 Main Street "for a report of a goat inside of the store."

The Hudson Falls Police, confused as you can imagine, added, "It turns out this lady was getting some shopping done."

At the time, the Upstate NY police department was hoping to find its owner adding, "If she belongs to you or you have any information that would help to return her home, please contact the HFPD non-emergency line at (518)747-4011."

The Goat Returned to its Owner

On Tuesday, we learned that the goat was returned home to its rightful owner.

