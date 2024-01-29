See The 5 New York Cities Named Best Places To Live In Northeast

When it comes to great places to live in the Northeast, these New York cities are among the best to call home.

Ya know, it is human nature sometimes to get caught up in the negatives around us where we live. I am just as guilty as anybody. And when it comes down to things like taxes and cost of living, New York state is no picnic. But this I do know - I have traveled to many places with both lower and higher costs of living. Regardless of that cost, very rarely do those destinations match the quality of life we have in the Empire State, especially here in Upstate New York.

You can live in a great small city and still have nature in your backyard, or live in the most rural of areas with easy access to population centers that offer so much. Plus, our schools are typically ranked among the best in the nation. So while the cost of living can be high, there is a benefit on the other side.

5 New York Cities Names Best Places To Live In Northeast

There are a lot of great places to live in the Northeast, so it is super impressive that 5 Upstate and Western New York cities made Livability's 25 Best Places To Live In the Northeast.

