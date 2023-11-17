Recognize this White Van? Man Tried to Kidnap Young Boy in Upstate NY

Attempted Kidnapping in Upstate NY

According to Hudson City Police, on Thursday, a 10-year-old boy was walking down the street when he was approached by a stranger in a white van who demanded that he get inside.

Thankfully, the young boy ran off and is doing okay, but police in Hudson New York are hoping that pics of the van obtained by a surveillance camera can lead to finding out who the actual driver was.

They insist that the public's help is "crucial".

Have you seen this white van in Upstate NY?

Police are looking for the driver of this van. They allege that the driver tried to kidnap a young boy in Hudson, NY on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson Police Department at 518-828-3388.

"We understand the concern this incident has raised in our community....Our commitment to ensuring the well-being of every individual remains unwavering. Updates will be shared as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.” -Chief Franklin, Hudson Police Dept

According to Hudson City Police, the incident happened on Thursday at around noon. That's when, according to the report, a "child was walking down Harry Howard Avenue in the area of the Crosswinds Apartments when he was approached by a white van driven by a white male."

Here's what we know about the incident according to police:

The driver of the van is reported to be in his 30s and spoke Spanish.

The driver stopped near the child and was told to get into the van by the driver

The child ran to his 13-year-old sister for safety, who witnessed the van stop but was too far away to hear what the driver said.

The child and family are currently safe.

Anyone with info may contact the Hudson Police Department at 518-828-3388.

