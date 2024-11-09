Owners of Six Flags Upstate New York May Have to Shut Down Parks

Six Flags Ownership Group Announces Future Plans

In a recent quarterly earnings report, the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that it may have to close or sell some theme park locations.

What does this mean for Six Flags Great Escape Resort and Hurricane Harbor in Queensbury and Six Flags Darien Lake & Hurricane Harbor?

Hopefully, nothing at all!

8 Billion Dollar Merger

According to sources, Six Flags and regional entertainment giant Cedar Fair merged earlier this year to form Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in a deal worth roughly $8 billion.

what's going to happen to six flags in New York State, six flags merger changes and closings coming to theme parks, theme parks in Upstate New York , Six Flags New York News The Comet at the Great Escape in Lake George Photo: Great Escape loading...

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation now owns 27 amusement parks and 15 water parks in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which, according to sources, attract 48 million visitors a year.

However, a recent quarterly earnings report from the SFEC outlined plans for “portfolio optimization,” including closing or selling some of its locations. According to sources, a potential closure or sale of some of the Six Flags theme parks is being discussed.

What Does this Mean for the Two Upstate NY Six Flags?

It's hard to speculate what the new merger means for the two theme parks in New York.

Six Flags Great Escape Resort and Hurricane Harbor in Queensbury and Six Flags Darien Lake & Hurricane Harbor are two of the company's more highly rated destinations.

Both play a significant role in the economy within their respective communities, and it seems unlikely that ownership will do anything drastic.

Steamin Demon, Great Escape in Lake George Photo: Great Escape Steamin Demon, Great Escape in Lake George Photo: Great Escape loading...

Six Flags president and CEO Richard A Zimmerman didn't specify which locations could be sold or closed, only stating, "Since completing the Merger, we have been finding ways to operate more efficiently and reducing unnecessary costs while still delivering a high level of guest service.”

.

Ranking 8 Classic Rides and Attractions at the Great Escape Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany