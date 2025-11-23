Iconic Saratoga Spring Eatery Named New York&#8217;s Best Hole-In-Wall Restaurant

Iconic Saratoga Spring Eatery Named New York’s Best Hole-In-Wall Restaurant

There is no shortage of great greasy spoons and breakfast spots throughout the Capital Region. Whenever you have a craving for some comfort food or breakfast all day, it is really tough to choose WHERE to go. There are numerous great options when you have a craving for some down-home cooking.

So maybe a little feedback from some outsiders looking is a great reminder of a local spot we should visit more often!

Compton's In Saratoga Springs Is NY's Best Hole-In-Wall Restaurant

In a quest to find the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, Daily Meal has searched the nation for the best down-home, unassuming diners and restaurants.

New York's honoree? It is a small, unassuming spot on Broadway in Saratoga Springs that is BIG on greasy goodness and flavor! Of course, we are talking about Compton's. It is a favorite among locals in Toga, as well as tourists who frequent the Spa City. It is a down-home, casual spot, and here is what the food experts at Daily Meal had to say about our beloved Compton's:

This unassuming spot on the main drag pulls people from all over for a solid breakfast every day.

Award-winning and no fuss, this is your next favorite breakfast spot. As one local said on Reddit, "Go to Compton's Restaurant for breakfast, thank me later."

Many times, we got lost in the shiny new restaurant, but in time, we always find our way back to the local classics like Compton's. Yes, a hole-in-the-wall when it comes to the physical location, but a giant when it comes to pleasing our taste buds and bellies!

