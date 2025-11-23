There is no shortage of great greasy spoons and breakfast spots throughout the Capital Region. Whenever you have a craving for some comfort food or breakfast all day, it is really tough to choose WHERE to go. There are numerous great options when you have a craving for some down-home cooking.

So maybe a little feedback from some outsiders looking is a great reminder of a local spot we should visit more often!

Read More: The Capital Region's 10 Best Breakfast Restaurants [RANKED]

Google Maps Street View Google Maps Street View loading...

Compton's In Saratoga Springs Is NY's Best Hole-In-Wall Restaurant

In a quest to find the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, Daily Meal has searched the nation for the best down-home, unassuming diners and restaurants.

New York's honoree? It is a small, unassuming spot on Broadway in Saratoga Springs that is BIG on greasy goodness and flavor! Of course, we are talking about Compton's. It is a favorite among locals in Toga, as well as tourists who frequent the Spa City. It is a down-home, casual spot, and here is what the food experts at Daily Meal had to say about our beloved Compton's:

This unassuming spot on the main drag pulls people from all over for a solid breakfast every day. Award-winning and no fuss, this is your next favorite breakfast spot. As one local said on Reddit, "Go to Compton's Restaurant for breakfast, thank me later."

Many times, we got lost in the shiny new restaurant, but in time, we always find our way back to the local classics like Compton's. Yes, a hole-in-the-wall when it comes to the physical location, but a giant when it comes to pleasing our taste buds and bellies!

The Capital Regions 10 Best Breakfast Restaurants [RANKED] From an omelet with homefries to waffles to a stack of pancakes, these are the 10 best local restaurants to grab the most important meal of the day - breakfast! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

10 Best Places For Breakfast in Saratoga County When it comes to breakfast, close, convenient, and tasty are all key when you are waking up with a grumbling tummy. For Saratoga Country residents, all ten of these restaurants within the county's borders check off all 3 boxes. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff