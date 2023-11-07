Orkin has released its annual list of the cities in the United States with the most rats. Even though this is a list of fifty metro areas, there are six in New York State including here in the Capital Region.

How Are The Rattiest Cities Determined?

Orkin gathers data based on the number of new roden services which showcases the demand for treatments. It also measures residents and businesses of the top cities that have had to treat rodent infestation.

The metro regions were ranked by the number of new rodent treatments that were performed from September 1, 2022, through August 31, 2023. The metro areas ranked include both commercial and residential.

Which 6 New York Metro Areas Made The Rattiest List?

Chicago is the reigning champ for the ninth year in a row! But not too far behind at number three is New York City. Other New York metro areas included Syracuse at #48 dropping nine spots from last year, Rochester at #46 up five spots, the Burlington/Plattsburgh area is up four spots to #44, the Capital Region (Albany/Troy) came in at #42 dropping six spots, and the highest New York metro area was Buffalo coming in at #38 which is down five places.

It is telling that there are six New York metro areas that make up this list. That's a lot of rats! I guess we can take something positive from the list. Many of these areas have gone way down in the list.