Did You Know Johnny Cash Played at An Amusement Park in Upstate New York?ash’s Legendary Performance in the Adirondacks

Photo Credit: Tim Brunbach

On May 28th, 1983, the legendary Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, brought their timeless music to the Adirondacks with a special live performance at Frontier Town in North Hudson, NY.

Greater Adirondack Ghost and Tour Company (Plattsburgh, NY) Facebook page
Tickets were just ten dollars and it was strictly lawn admission. This performance must have been something truly memorable. It was a fusion of Cash’s deep, resonant voice with the rustic, Old West charm of Frontier Town. The park, which lets visitors step back in time to experience prairie life, made for the perfect backdrop to the Cash family’s country roots.

Photo Credit: Tim Brunbach
Imagine standing there, surrounded by Western-style stagecoaches and saloons, while Johnny Cash strummed his guitar, filling the air with his signature sound.

Greater Adirondack Ghost and Tour Company (Plattsburgh, NY) Facebook page
Frontier Town itself had quite the history. Since its opening in 1951, it welcomed tens of thousands of visitors every summer, offering a taste of the Old West right in the heart of the Adirondacks.

Photo Credit: Tim Brunbach
Though it thrived during the 1960s, the park eventually fell on hard times, and by 1998, it closed for good. After the closure, everything from the iconic trains to stagecoaches and souvenirs was auctioned off, a bittersweet goodbye to a beloved era.

Antiquity Echoes video
But that May evening in 1983, with Johnny Cash on stage, Frontier Town must have felt alive with music and history, creating a moment for fans to remember forever.

Photo Credit: Tim Brunbach
One of my favorite memories is going to Frontier Town in the Adirondacks. We always loved it when we would hop on the train and robbers would come alongside on horseback and try to take over. The rodeo was also a lot of fun. We made some great memories at Frontier Town. It has sat abandoned since 1998 but some of the attractions, yet overgrown, are still standing. Thanks to Antiquity Echoes' amazing video you can see what once was Frontier Town.

