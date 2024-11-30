On May 28th, 1983, the legendary Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, brought their timeless music to the Adirondacks with a special live performance at Frontier Town in North Hudson, NY.

Tickets were just ten dollars and it was strictly lawn admission. This performance must have been something truly memorable. It was a fusion of Cash’s deep, resonant voice with the rustic, Old West charm of Frontier Town. The park, which lets visitors step back in time to experience prairie life, made for the perfect backdrop to the Cash family’s country roots.

Imagine standing there, surrounded by Western-style stagecoaches and saloons, while Johnny Cash strummed his guitar, filling the air with his signature sound.

Frontier Town itself had quite the history. Since its opening in 1951, it welcomed tens of thousands of visitors every summer, offering a taste of the Old West right in the heart of the Adirondacks.

Though it thrived during the 1960s, the park eventually fell on hard times, and by 1998, it closed for good. After the closure, everything from the iconic trains to stagecoaches and souvenirs was auctioned off, a bittersweet goodbye to a beloved era.

But that May evening in 1983, with Johnny Cash on stage, Frontier Town must have felt alive with music and history, creating a moment for fans to remember forever.

