Is It Illegal in NY State to Smoke With Kids In The Car? The Answer May Surprise You

When I was growing up, it seemed like there weren't any laws regarding kids in the car. My parents smoked cigarettes and we didn't need to wear seatbelts. Times sure have changed but can you be fined or arrested for smoking in your car with kids?

In New York State, smoking cigarettes in a car when children are present is against the law. This regulation, which came into effect in 2014, is aimed at protecting kids from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.

Secondhand smoke contains a mix of toxic chemicals that can be especially harmful to children. Kids are more vulnerable to respiratory issues and long-term health problems caused by inhaling smoke. Their smaller lungs and developing bodies make them particularly susceptible to the dangers of smoke exposure.

Under this law, if you’re caught smoking in your car with a child under eighteen inside, you could face a fine. The exact amount of the fine can vary, but the bigger picture is about safeguarding your child’s health. The law reflects a growing awareness of the risks associated with secondhand smoke and aims to create a healthier environment for children, especially in places where they spend a lot of time, like cars.

So, what should you do if you smoke and have kids in the car? The best approach is to avoid smoking in the car entirely. Find a designated smoking area or wait until you’re away from your children. This not only helps you avoid a fine but also ensures that your kids are breathing cleaner air, which is crucial for their health.

In New York State, smoking in a car with kids present is illegal. Find another place to smoke or you could be fined but more importantly, you are protecting your kids' health.