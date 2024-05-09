HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ Adds Capital Region City for Season 3 Filming

The third season of HBO's 'The Gilded Age' returns to the Capital Region this fall. They will film in the usual spots in Troy, but they may also add another city to their filming locations.

The city of Troy will be the main filming location again for this season but the crew says they will be moving into new neighborhoods. Mayor Carmella Mantello said they were told crews would be on back city streets and in homes. The 19th-century architecture is perfect for New York City in that period of history.

HeyDay Productions LLC has contacted residents of Pawling Avenue about the potential use of their properties in the third season. Pawling Avenue has many buildings that date back to the 19th century and are perfect for filming. Filming will take place in October and November.

Troy and Albany Aren't The Only Locations HBO's The Gilded Age Is Filming In

Residents in The Stockade in Schenectady have received letters from the producers of the show asking if they would be willing to allow filming inside their homes. The architecture in this area is also similar to the late 19th-century era.

The letter reads in part,

We are presently scouting for properties as possible interior and exterior filming locations and if you are in receipt of this letter, your property has been identified as a potential filming location.

Troy has been the main hub for filming in the Capital Region. They used Troy Atrium at Broadway and Third Street as their main spot. In Season 2, they also filmed in Cohoes and Albany. Cohoes officials aren't sure yet if they'll be part of Season 3 according to New York Upstate.

The streets and architecture throughout the Capital Region are the perfect backdrop for the series. They were used to recreate 19th-century New York City, Brooklyn, and Pittsburgh.