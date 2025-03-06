The new Bass Pro Shops location in Clifton Park generates excitement as it progresses in development. This 70,000-square-foot store, expected to open in the fall of 2025, will serve the outdoor community in the greater Albany and Adirondacks region.

It marks the fourth Bass Pro Shops in New York and is designed to reflect the area's rich sporting and conservation heritage. The store will feature equipment for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, wildlife viewing, boats, and off-road vehicles.

Bass Pro Shops Getty Images loading...

Bass Pro Shops founder, Johnny Morris said,

The Adirondacks have played a huge role in our nation’s sporting heritage and our country’s world-leading history of conservation. We are honored to open our newest Bass Pro Shops in Clifton Park. This location will not only pay tribute to the region’s past but will proudly outfit the sportsmen, women, and families who continue to enjoy the Adirondacks today. For that, we are humbled, excited, and deep down proud.

Check out the progress!