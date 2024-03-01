FBI, State & Local Law Enforcement Hiring New York Women

We are calling all New York State women! If you have ever thought about a career in law enforcement then this is the event you need to attend. No experience is necessary, and local, state, and FBI law enforcement agencies will be at this free-hiring event.

Many Agencies Will Be On Hand Along With a Panel Discussion

Dozens of agencies will be on hand at the Women in Law Enforcement Recruiting Event including the FBI, New York State Police, and many city and county law enforcement agencies. There will also be an all-women panel discussing and sharing what it is like to be a woman in law enforcement.

Do You Need Any Experience or a Degree to Come to the Event?

The short answer is no. You don't even need to bring a resume. Just come with questions and get as much information as you can. There will be every agency available to answer anything you may need to know on all levels of law enforcement. Also, if you are in a different career but have thought about law enforcement, you should attend this event.

When & Where Is 'The Women In Law Enforcement Recruiting Event'?

The event will happen on Tuesday, March 12th from 5 pm until 9 pm at the Albany Convention Center. The panel discussion of women in law enforcement will be from 5 pm until 6:30 pm. This event is free to attend but you can sign up by clicking HERE.

For more information email: AlbanyRSVP@FBI.gov.