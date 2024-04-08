Explosion at an Albany Restaurant Blows Fireball Into the Sky
Restaurant in Albany Explodes
*This is a developing story that we hope to have more information about as the morning moves on.
According to sources, there was a "major building explosion" at Pad Thai Noodle Restaurant located at 113 Everett Road in Albany and the building is a total loss.
Ofificials haven't disclosed what caused the building to explode. You can see the damage and destruction in a video from Sidewinder Photography below.
Fireball in the Sky
Thankfully, it is believed that no one was in the building at the time, and our thoughts are with the local first responders from Albany and Colonie who extinguished the blaze.
According to the Facebook post, "heavy shards of glass and building debris covered the roadway and parking lots across the street as firefighters were arriving on scene. Numerous departments began to extinguish the fire."
