Diner In Upstate New York Keeps On Swirling Sweet Skyscrapers

Diner In Upstate New York Keeps On Swirling Sweet Skyscrapers

How Many Swirls Is It?

Is there even enough time to finish that bad boy before it starts to drip on your lap?  The answer is probably "no", but I think I'd be willing to take a shot at the ginormous-sized ice cream cone they swirl out in Schoharie County.

Knowing I'd regret it the next day, I think I could at least "attempt" to finish this giant-sized sweet treat made at the Cobleskill Diner, which is located at 117 Granite Drive out in Schoharie County.

The Cobleskill Diner Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Wait, Is that a Small?

The photo of the ice cream appeared on the Cobleskill, NY Facebook group, and after hundreds of shares and more comments, the jury is still out on whether or not anyone would even attempt to finish that bad boy.

A man named Joe Mahoney, from Albany, posted his ice cream skyscraper on Facebook, and the photo blew up with comments and shares.  Mahoney wrote, "I didn't get the first ice cream cone of the season from Cobleskill Diner. But I'd say I scored one of the biggest."

The Cobleskill Diner isn't playing around with their swirl skills! Photo: Joe Mahoney Facebook
loading...

It's not a small, someone in the comment section was kidding.  It's a large-sized cone, but their prices are so reasonable, that customers say they pay a little more than $5 bucks for the 20-swirl masterpiece.

The Cobleskill Diner, a family-run business for over 40 years, serves a full range of menu items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner year-round, but their towering soft ice creams are seasonal, Tuesday through Sunday from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm.

Better Start Licking

Comments from: Visit Schoharie County Facebook
loading...

Know of any place in Upstate NY that serves up a cone this high and mighty?  Message us on the 1077 GNA App, and tell us about it.

Here's another photo of a cone that was swirled at the Cobleskill Diner. There isn't enough Lactaid in the world to prevent me from spending an entire weekend in the bathroom after eating this! Photo: Facebook
loading...

 

The Capital Region's 10 Best Ice Cream Stands [RANKED]

Spring and summer in Upstate New York mean 2 things: we spend as much time as possible enjoying the great outdoors and eating all the great ice cream the Capital Region has to offer. And we have so many great spots to enjoy a cold sweet treat! But which ones are the can't miss destinations to enjoy that amazing mix of cream, sugar, and amazing flavorings? From soft serve to hard ice cream to sundaes and banana splits, these are the 10 ice cream shops that GNA listeners voted as the 10 best in the area for 2022.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

11 Popular Capital Region Ice Cream Spots, and When They Open!

A taste of warmer weather recently has many in the Capital Region longing for a trip to their favorite ice cream spot. 

Lucky for us, there are plenty of ice cream places throughout the area that start swirling this weekend, or a short time after. Ready to satisfy your sweet tooth and curb your cravings?

Here's a list of some of our favorite Capital Region ice cream spots and when you can dig in!

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2024

It is going to be another big year of Country shows in 2024, and here is a complete list of artists already scheduled to perform in the year ahead in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York. Dierks Bentley, Hardy, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw, and so many others are already on this list! Don't miss your favorite Country stars - keep checking back here as we will be adding lots of shows in the weeks and months ahead.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Filed Under: Facebook, Albany, 518 News, 518NEWS
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM