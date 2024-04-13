Diner In Upstate New York Keeps On Swirling Sweet Skyscrapers
How Many Swirls Is It?
Is there even enough time to finish that bad boy before it starts to drip on your lap? The answer is probably "no", but I think I'd be willing to take a shot at the ginormous-sized ice cream cone they swirl out in Schoharie County.
Knowing I'd regret it the next day, I think I could at least "attempt" to finish this giant-sized sweet treat made at the Cobleskill Diner, which is located at 117 Granite Drive out in Schoharie County.
Wait, Is that a Small?
The photo of the ice cream appeared on the Cobleskill, NY Facebook group, and after hundreds of shares and more comments, the jury is still out on whether or not anyone would even attempt to finish that bad boy.
A man named Joe Mahoney, from Albany, posted his ice cream skyscraper on Facebook, and the photo blew up with comments and shares. Mahoney wrote, "I didn't get the first ice cream cone of the season from Cobleskill Diner. But I'd say I scored one of the biggest."
It's not a small, someone in the comment section was kidding. It's a large-sized cone, but their prices are so reasonable, that customers say they pay a little more than $5 bucks for the 20-swirl masterpiece.
The Cobleskill Diner, a family-run business for over 40 years, serves a full range of menu items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner year-round, but their towering soft ice creams are seasonal, Tuesday through Sunday from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm.
Better Start Licking
Know of any place in Upstate NY that serves up a cone this high and mighty? Message us on the 1077 GNA App, and tell us about it.
