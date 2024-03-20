Another great entertainment destination is set to open at Crossgates complex this weekend.

If you have kids, you know there is never enough to do. Especially activities where your children can burn off some of that excess energy!

That's why parents throughout the Capital Region were super excited about the news earlier this year that one of the world's largest indoor adventure parks was planning a new location in the Albany area. Now this great new destination is opening for the whole family!

Urban Air Adventure Park Opening Crossgates Commons Location

Urban Air Adventure Park is exactly what the name implies: an indoor adventure park including attractions like a climbing wall, mini golf, bumper cars, a ropes course, tube playground, and so much more.

When Will Urban Air Adventure Park Open?

The new Albany location at Crossgates Commons on Washington Avenue Extension has announced on its Facebook page they will open for business this Saturday at 10 am. The first 50 customers in line to purchase a day pass will receive a free pair of socks and a free Icee. The new park also offers an on site cafe, memberships, kid's birthday parties, group events, and private rentals.

While this is technically Crossgates Commons and not the mall, this is another feather in the cap for the whole Crossgate complex which now offers several great entertainment destinations in addition to all the great retail shopping destinations.

