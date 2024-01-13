This New York City Is Predicted To Have The Hottest Housing Market In the Nation, See the Top 10

Over the last couple of years it has been reported, more and more, people are moving out of New York State. In 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 100,000 residents chose to relocate in Florida while an additional 75,000 New Yorkers moved to New Jersey.

This year some of those folks may be moving back and relocating to the Hottest Housing Market in the Country in 2024. Which New York City is ranked #1 in the Nation? Let's take a look.

Zillow, America's most visited real estate site, is predicting that 2024's top 10 hottest housing markets in the Unites State will all be on the eastern half on the country. According to their website, the forecast is based on expected home value growth, projected change in owner-occupied households, and job growth compared to new construction to name a few.

Here are the Top 10 Hottest Housing Markets In the Nation for 2024.

#10 - TAMPA, FLORIDA

#10 - TAMPA, FLORIDA

#9 - ORLANDO, FLORIDA

#9 - ORLANDO, FLORIDA

#8 - CLEVELAND, OHIO

#8 - CLEVELAND, OHIO

#7 - CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

#7 - CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

#6 - ATLANTA, GEORGIA

#6 - ATLANTA, GEORGIA

#5 - PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND

#5 - PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND

#4 - INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

#4 - INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

#3 - COLUMBUS, OHIO

#3 - COLUMBUS, OHIO

#2 - CINCINNATI, OHIO

#2 - CINCINNATI, OHIO

#1 - BUFFALO, NEW YORK

#1 - BUFFALO, NEW YORK

New job creation is up

New home construction is up

Expected steady home values for 2024

