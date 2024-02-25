This $15 Million Upstate New York Property Has an Underground Shooting Range and Hidden Tunnel

At one time 116 Bear Cub Lane in Lake Placid, New York was the most expensive property listed for sale in the storied village. This 46 acre mountain compound is currently on the market and today you can get it for half the cost, plus all of the furniture.

If you would like an Upstate New York property with 8,500 square feet of living space, including an underground shooting range and underground tunnel this is the place for you. Now, according to Zillow Gone Wild, you just need $15 million.

Records indicate that socialite Michele Riggi is the current owner of this property featuring a surprise around every corner. Enjoy the jetted tub, spiral staircase, basketball court, tennis court and the air stream "she shed".

You will be amazed at the pictures below and quickly realize how special this place is. Currently listed for $15,000,000 by Justin McGiver at Adirondack Premier Properties Berkshire Hathaway Home Service.

Comments on social media have not been terribly complimentary regarding the interior of the home. Decide for yourself.

Wow a $15 million house with a kitchen & living room straight out of a double-wide trailer. I feel like Reba McEntire songs would be on constant repeat here. - heres-heather on Instagram

