These 2 Celebrities Are Headed to New York to Meet You!

Once upon a time, if you wanted a celebrity autograph, there was no formal way to acquire one. Typically you would run into an actor, professional athlete or politician by chance and ask them to sign whatever you had handy. In 2024 celebrity autograph signings are big business.

This May you will have the chance to collect an autograph from an iconic Hollywood celebrity known to many as Captain James t. Kirk or perhaps Sgt. T.J. Hooker. Actor William Shatner is headed to Central New York and he wants to meet you.

Cooperstown Connection and Gentlemen's Corner Barber Shop present legendary actor William Shatner on Saturday May 4th at Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse. Ironic that the star of Star Trek will be appearing on May the 4th, but it's true!

Festivities begin at 12:30pm. To ensure your place in line purchase your tickets to this in-person signing event HERE. According to the site ticket prices range from $159 to $499, depending on the package option that you choose.

That same weekend, May 4th and May 5th, there is a separate event happening in Saratoga, NY. Saratoga Comic Con, held at the Saratoga City Center, will feature celebrity autograph signings as well. Here is a sample of the celebrities appearing;

