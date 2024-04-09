The Lawn Coming to This Capital Region New York Shopping Plaza This Summer

The Capital Region is fortunate to be enjoying a beautiful spring day today. The sun is shining and temperatures are expected to reach 71 degrees, Makes you want to get outside, meet up with friends and maybe play some lawn games. This summer you will be able to do this every day at a local shopping center.

Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany just announced A Place People Love: The Lawn! Grand opening Summer 2024.

According to a Stuyvesant Plaza Facebook post, the shopping center located at 1475 Western Ave in Albany, will have a place to gather with family and friends for more than just shopping and dining.

The Lawn could become your new favorite hangout spot. This will be a 3,000 square foot space at Stuyvesant Plaza with free Wi-Fi, grass, lawn games, seating areas surrounded by flowered plantings and more.

The Lawn at Stuyvesant Plaza is scheduled to open to the public summer of 2024. Throughout the summer months the space is expected to host a "robust" community events calendar.

Throughout construction, surrounding retailers remain open during normal business hours. Normal business hours may vary per retailer, so please check in with your favorites prior to visiting.

Today, Stuyvesant Plaza is home to more than 60 shops and restaurants, including Circles, Josie’s Table, Jean Paul Salon; Spa, Primal: Your Local Butcher, Pottery Barn, Bountiful Bread, Talbots, The Book House, BARE and Lola Saratoga. With a bakery, a butcher shop, a local clothing boutique and so much more, the Plaza remains a beloved tradition and a daily ritual in the community.

