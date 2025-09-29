Starbucks&#8217; Shocking Closure: Hundreds of Stores, New York Impacted!

Starbucks’ Shocking Closure: Hundreds of Stores, New York Impacted!

Starbucks is expected to close hundreds of locations around the United States, including at least 1 New York store.

The very first Starbucks store opened in 1971 in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market. By November of 2022, the company grew to nearly 36,000 stores in 80 countries. In 2025 it appears that number will be shrinking.

Earlier this year Starbucks lair off 1,100 employees. Now, according to NPR, Starbucks will be trimming 900 additional corporate jobs and close hundreds of store locations in North America as part of a $1 billion dollar restructuring effort.

We identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed - Brian Niccol Starbucks CEO

Based on the Starbucks website, starting Sunday September 28th, several store locations in North America indicate "closed" under store hours. The assumption is that these are part of the list targeted for permanent closures.

  • 32 store closures in California
  • 15 store closings in Oregon
  • 6 store closings in Texas
  • 5 store closings in Washington

As for New York and surrounding states:

  • Pennsylvania - 2 locations in Pittsburgh
  • Massachusetts - 5 Boston area locations
  • Chappaqua, New York at 2 South Greeley Avenue
The official list of closing is expected to be released soon. This could lead to additional New York locations closing their doors but that is not definitive as of yet.

Some Starbucks employees will be offered transfers to other locations where possible. On Friday September 26th is the date where employees will be notified of positions being eliminated.

