New York Can Expect ‘Mass Deportations’ and ‘Raids’ Very Soon

President Trump said on his inauguration day that he was goin to crack down on the southern border which means many deportations are coming soon to New York.

Immigration and security along the southern border of the United States has been a hot button issue for several presidential campaigns in recent years and yesterday President Donald Trump mad his agenda on cracking down on illegal immigrants very clear.

NY1 reports that the app created by the Biden administration that allowed immigrants to schedule interviews and apply for asylum has already been shutdown, and President Trump has declared a a national emergency along the southern border on just day one of his presidency. During his first term he also declared an emergency but not until two years in as president.

The declared emergency has left many families, especially in New York City, scrambling as mass deportations are expected by ICE in the coming days.

New York is one of the nation's sanctuary cities and many have flocked there to escape hardships of their home countries. Under this emergency declaration ICE could raid many immigrant shelters that are on federal land, and NY1 says it is expected any day now.

Trump also signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship. It’s part of the 14th Amendment that goes all the way back to reconstruction, saying that anyone born in the any of the 50 states and almost every U.S. territory -- no matter their parents’ status -- is a citizen.

Those seeking asylum can still do so, but they would have to wait in Mexico for their trials to take place instead of already living in the United States. The biggest question right now is how will these new policies be enforced locally.

It's only a matter of time before those immigration efforts make their way to Upstate New York and the Capital Region as we also have a large community of immigrants.