New Year’s Day Tragedy Outside Of Upstate New York Concert, 3 Reported Dead

On New Year's Eve, fans of the Buffalo band moe. gathered to close out 2023 and bring in the new year with a concert featuring their favorite band at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York. What nobody saw coming were the tragic events that would unfold outside the venue following the performance.

According to USA Today, the F.B.I. are now investigating what could be a domestic terrorism attack that leaves at least 3 individuals dead. Here's what we know.

Just as 2024 began, fans were leaving the Kodak Center making their way to their vehicles to head home. Just before 1am, according to the New York Post, a Ford Expedition filled with at least a dozen gasoline canisters crashed into an Uber on West Ridge Road outside the venue.

The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk and then into two other vehicles, - Rochester Police Chief David Smith

As a result of this crash, 2 passengers inside the Uber were killed while the Uber driver is expected to survive. It has been reported that the driver of the Ford Expedition, identified as Michael Avery of Syracuse, died Monday evening. Several pedestrians have been hospitalized.

As the investigation continues more and more details will be discovered and revealed. Initial reports indicate that Avery had rented a hotel room in Rochester. It is said that authorities have found a suicide note and journal.

