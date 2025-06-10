THIS IS A DRILL, THIS IS ONLY A DRILL. Spend one minute checking up on the latest news and you can see there is much unrest around the United States. The political protests and the reactions to these protests have many New Yorkers on edge.

Here in the Capital Region of New York you might witness unusual activity by our local law enforcement along with New York State Park Police and even the National Guard but, in these cases, there is no cause for alarm. Here's what is going on.

There are a series of safety training exercises taking place all around the Capital Region. In Albany, for example, you may have seen Albany Police, New York National Guard Civil Support Teams, Albany Fire Fighters and New York State Troopers conducting training exercises at the Palace Theatre, Port of Albany and the USS Slater on Broadway.

These hazmat training exercises are taking place inside and outside of the locations listed above as well as on the Hudson River. These exercises in Albany should conclude on Wednesday June 11th but there are more.

On Wednesday June 11th, in the Saratoga Springs area, National Guard and area law enforcement personnel will be holding a training exercise at Saratoga Spa State Park and Saratoga Performing Arts Center. The drill is expected to last most of the day and will involve a helicopter landing and taking off.

You may see emergency vehicles, uniformed personnel, exercise participants in hazmat suits, white decontamination tents and even hazardous materials response equipment. THIS IS A DRILL, THIS IS ONLY A DRILL.

