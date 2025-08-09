New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) euthanized a moose that caused the temporary closure of a popular hiking trail.

On June 7, 2025, New York State DEC officials temporarily closed Goodman Trail leading to the summit of Goodman Mountain, near Tupper Lake, NY, due to encounters with a 4-year-old moose. This moose had been displaying odd behavior so the trail was close for public safety concerns and to monitor the moose.

Get our free mobile app

On Thursday August 7th the New York State DEC humanely euthanized the bull moose on the Goodman Mountain Trail after confirming a significant decline in its health. The moose was first sighted near the summit of Goodman Mountain in May when hikers reported the moose tolerating close human presence.

DEC and the New York State wildlife veterinarian monitored the moose throughout the summer using trail cameras and in-person site visits and noted a progressive decline in the animal’s body condition and delayed response to human presence. During a site visit on Aug. 6, wildlife biologists and the New York State veterinarian observed advanced signs of disease, including severe emaciation, and determined euthanasia to be the most humane course of action.

Following a thorough assessment, DEC experts made the difficult decision to euthanize the moose due to its deteriorating condition and low likelihood of survival. DEC’s priority is always the well-being of wildlife and public safety. While we never take such actions lightly, humane euthanasia is sometimes the most responsible course of action. - DEC Director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife Jacqueline Lendrum

In the short term, the Goodman Mountain Trail will remain closed.

The Top 11 Places to See Moose in New England If you want to see a moose in New England, you'll want to drive, hike, or camp near one of these areas.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams