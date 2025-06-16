The Capital Region is home to some of the most historic cities in the country. Think about all that has come out of Albany, Saratoga Springs, Troy and Schenectady. We're the home of Uncle Sam and General Electric. We're got several forts from the Revolutionary War and French and Indian War. One of the most significant battles of the American Revolution happened right here. Our history in the United States is vast and long.

Now, we're slowly losing parts of our history, especially in the City of Albany.

One of the biggest compliments I hear from people that aren't from the Capital Region is that we've got some beautiful buildings and architecture. Unfortunately due to developers buying up older buildings we're in danger of much of that disappearing. Most recently the City lost a building at 328 Broadway as it was torn down on Tuesday after the roof collapsed.

History Lost

While many of you may be saying, "the building was a hazard" it is very significant lose for us. This particular building was on the National Historic Register and dates back to near the Civil War. Now, it is another vacant lot.

Albany loses a part of its fabric and history when buildings like this come down. It is all the more painful when it was preventable. We can only expect more pain in the future unless, as a city, we change how we deal with vacant buildings.

I was joined by Cara Macri from the Historic Albany Foundation. For years this organization has warned about the selling of vacant buildings to developers who hope to turn them into something only to watch them be vacant and eventually turn to rubble. It is absolutely tragic.

Interview with Cara Macri

Why must we fight for these buildings? Because if we don't we will lose a part of our identity. Albany is the fourth oldest city in the entire United States. The more of these buildings we lose, the more we lose a valuable part of ourselves.

Over the years there have been countless pieces of historic property lost. One that comes to mind is the Kenwood Convent, or the former Doane Stuart School off of 9w in Albany. After a developer purchased that property it sat vacant and unused with the promise of stores being built and even apartments. Now, there's nothing but a pile of ash as the vacant building burned down. A historic building dating back to 1842 gone thanks the greed of a developer.

The city needs to do more to preserve these buildings and save this historic value of them. They need to stop the sale of property to people who "hope" to develop it one day. Look at the battle we're having with the Central Warehouse. The building sits with mesh netting around it as it falls apart because a developer purchased it and let it fall into ruin.

Albany county did a great service by taking over the former Saint Rose property because now that historic part of Albany will not only be used, but the history will be saved as well.