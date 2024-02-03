Here Are the New York Concerts and Venues Included In Live Nation’s 2024 Lawn Pass Offer

It seems like each week of the new year has featured a concert announcement and the 2024 concert calendar is filling up quickly. No matter which genre is you favorite, Classic Rock, Country, Alternative, Comedy and more, you should have plenty of entertainment to choose from.

Today Live Nation announced the 2024 version of their amphitheater lawn pass. Pretty much the same great deal just with a new name, the "Lawnie Pass". Here's what you need to know for the New York venues.

According to the Lawn Pass Facebook page, the Lawnie Pass gets you into concerts all summer for $239 all-in. Lawnie Pass tickets go on sale Wednesday February 7, 2024 at 1pm. If you have purchased lawn passes in the past you are encouraged to check your email for the pre-sale event happening now.

Which shows are eligible in the 2024 Lawnie Pass? Depends on the New York venue but here are some examples.

SARATOGA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER - Saratoga Springs, NY Here is a partial list of shows included;

Hozier - 5/19

HARDY - 6/7

Lainey Wilson - 6/20

Sammy Hagar - 7/22

*Does NOT include the Parker McCollum show on 5/2

EMPOWER FCU AT LAKEVIEW AMPHITHEATRE - Syracuse, NY Lawnie Passes for this venue do NOT include;

Kidz Bop Kids - 7/16

Yellowcard - 8/17

Parker McCollum - 8/19

DARIEN LAKE AMPHITHEATRE - Corfu, NY. Lawnie Passes for this venue do NOT include;

Kidz Bob Never Stop - 7/7

Your 2024 Lawnie Pass includes entry to concerts at your selected venue, Fast Lane entry into the venue, general parking, personalized credentials and more. For complete Lawnie Pass 2024 details for your favorite venue click HERE.

