Gene Simmons Surprises Fans at This Upstate New York Store

In December of 2023, KISS, the World famous Rock 'N Roll band from New York City, retired from touring with 2 final concerts at Madison Square Garden. The tour was dubbed the "End of the Road World Tour" but that doesn't mean founding member Gene Simmons has put his boots up and is taking it easy.

The Gene Simmons Band just wrapped up a brief European tour and their leader is back in America. One of Gene's first stops was to New York State to have a street named after him. Simmons also took time to surprise a fan at a local grocery store.

In 2017 Gene Simmons created Moneybag Soda and launched the product with Niagara Falls business Rock Steady Soda. On Sunday August 18th, according to WIVB Buffalo, Simmons returned to Niagara Falls, NY to accept honors from the Niagara Falls business community.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec presented Gene Simmons with a key to the city of Niagara Falls. One street in town has now been named Gene Simmons Boulevard. Simmons also took the time to visit a couple of fans at a local grocery store while in town.

WKBW reports that Gene Simmons visited Tops Friendly Market to surprise 2 fans. Wayne Altemoos and his son Austin of Olcott, NY had been asked to stop by the store to collect a plaque they had won in celebration of the one millionth bottle of Moneybag Soda sold.

