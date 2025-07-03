2 individuals attempt to flee police by shedding clothing while running into the woods. These individuals were eventually caught but this particular case required the assistance of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) as well as several other area agencies.

On Friday June 27th, according to a DEC press release, DEC Forest Rangers teamed up with New York State Police, K-9's, Dutchess County Sheriff's Department as well as Fishkill, Beacon, East Fishkill and Newburgh Police Departments to solve this case.

Get our free mobile app

On Friday June 27th Fishkill Police requested assistance from New York State Forest Rangers in the search for two suspects who fled into the Baxtertown Woods Wildlife Management Area in Dutchess County.

New York State Police K-9s tracked the suspects and found several articles of clothing. Two Officers spotted the two suspects running into the thick brush. A drone later located the subjects and, using those coordinates, a crew of law enforcement went into the woods.

518 News, New York State Police, Fishkill troopers.ny.gov loading...

Police officials found both suspects and turned them over to Fishkill Police. Beacon, East Fishkill, and Newburgh Police, along with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Department, also assisted in the search.

At this time no specific information has been revealed regarding why these suspects were feeing from authorities or which charges they may be facing. It is possible they are charged with 'unlawful fleeing from a police officer'. Here is a partial explanation of the law for fleeing with a motor vehicle.

A person is guilty of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle when, knowing that he or she has been directed to stop his or her motor vehicle by a uniformed police officer, he or she thereafter attempts to flee such officer by driving at speeds which equal or exceed twenty-five miles per hour above the speed limit.

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?

U.S. Marshal's Service's Most Wanted Fugitives From the U.S. Marshal's Service, these are the 15 Most Wanted fugitives.

The following individuals are considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives yourself.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest United State Marshals Service District Office, the United State Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM