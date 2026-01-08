A New York teenager has been arrested for allegedly shining laser light at a New York State Police helicopter while it was in flight.

What happens when you stare directly into the sun, even for a second? When you look away your vision is temporarily blurred because there is an afterimage that takes a minute or so to go away. Now, imagine flying a helicopter and suddenly your eyesight is bleached and you can't see.

On October 16, 2025, at approximately 8:15pm, a New York State Police Aviation Helicopter was working a detail in the city of Buffalo near Ashley and Person Street. While in flight, the aircraft was struck repeatedly with a green laser.

This laser struck both the pilot and flight officer in the eyes while wearing night vision goggles. This action caused spotting in their vision and operators were unable to see their interior gauges. This caused a serious safety situation for the occupants and the pilot had to change course to avoid further lasering.

On January 7, 2026, The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested a 15-year-old juvenile of Buffalo, NY for Directing a Laser at an Aircraft 1st degree (E Felony), PL 240.77.

New York State Police stress shining a laser at an aircraft is dangerous, potentially causing temporary blindness, disorientation to pilots, risking collisions and putting the community in jeopardy. New York State Police are committed to investigate this type of crime, keeping the community safe on the ground and in the air.

