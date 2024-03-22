Blippi Announces a Free Show at the New York State Fair! Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Most entertainment announcements for the New York State Fair focus on R&B acts, Country musicians or Rockers making their way to Syracuse. We have the latest fair announcement but this one is for you and the little ones in your family.

Blippi The Wonderful World Tour is scheduled to perform at the 2024 New York State Fair. Here is everything you need to know about the fair and the show.

The wonderful world of Blippi makes learning fun for preschoolers as well as parents. For this show in Syracuse kids will experience real-life places while discovering real-life facts as they watch. Not to mention Blippi's favorite colors are orange and blue, much like they are at Syracuse University.

The Great New York State Fair, in partnership with Round Room Live and Moonbug welcomes Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour to the Chevy Court Stage on Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 1 p.m.

We’re so excited to bringing Blippi to the Great New York State Fair and deliver on our promise to bring more entertainment that our young fairgoers and their families can enjoy. Blippi is fun and his energy is contagious. He’ll have audiences singing and dancing at Chevy Court; what an awesome addition to our entertainment lineup for the 2024 Fair, which truly has something for everyone. - Interim Fair Director Julie LaFave

This show, like all concert events at the New York State Fair, is free with your paid admission to the fair.

