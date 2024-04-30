These Are The Best Pancake Spots in the Capital Region

If you're hungry for some flapjacks these are the places you need to check out.

Usually I am a bacon and eggs guy but every now and then I get the urge to chow down on a big stack of pancakes. Generally I will just eat the leftover ones that my kids didn't touch because god forbid they eat a whole meal - but I digress.

This got me thinking about the best place to grab some pancakes here in the Capital Region. Obviously we have some exceptional diners and restaurants in the area that cook up a killer breakfast, but where are the best possible spots to go. The unforgettable ones.

Read More: Upstate New York Diner Named One of the Best in the Country

Enter the loyal Facebook crowd!

When in doubt I can always depend on you guys to point me in the right direction.

I've lived in the Capital Region my whole life but there are certain places I jsut haven't gotten the chance to visit yet.

My go-to spot for pancakes is the Capital City Diner on Western Avenue by Crossgates Mall. As a matter of fact I go there for a lot of things because it's always delicious. But I wanted to expend my search.

Here are some of the great suggestions you all gave me:

Halfmoon Diner

Middleburg Diner

The Ugly Rooster

Cafe Madison (This spot got named the most times and for good reason!)

On the Hill Cafe

Bob's Diner

Duncan's Dairy Bar

Sweet Mimi's Cafe

With all of these amazing pancake suggestions we all have quite a few places to try out to come up with our own rankings.

There were also some chains mentioned. Denny's, iHop, Jimmy's Egg and more all had mentions from people. Even Cracker Barrell was said.

It's hard to screw up pancakes, but sometimes it's the love you put into them that make them the best.