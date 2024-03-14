5 Brands That Have Recently Closed New York Stores, What Can We Expect in 2024?
It seems that nearly every day we are reporting the news of a local business closing their doors permanently or a National brand that plan to downsize their locations. Just today CNN reported that Family Dollar and Dollar Tree plan to close 600 stores in 2024.
Here are 5 brands that recently closed New York stores and what 2024 looks like.
Rite Aid - Rite Aid announced plans to close 77 locations in 2024 and 12 of those are in New York State. See the full list HERE.
Regal Cinemas - January 2023 it was announced that Regal Cinemas would close 4 Upstate New York locations. The good news is that the chain came out of bankruptcy this year and have over 400 locations open for business.
Burger King - In 2023 Burger King closed a Long Island location along with nearly 400 other stores around the Country. The good news is that BK is not going out of business.
Macy's - CBS News reports that Macy's will close approximately 150 stores in 2024. There are only 350 locations left with 39 New York stores still open for business.
Kmart - Believe it or not there are 2 Kmart locations left in the Country and one of them is on Long Island in Bridgehampton, NY. The other Kmart left standing is in Florida. Will these 2 locations remain open in 2024? Time will tell.
