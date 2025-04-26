The perfect end to a late night out is always going to unwinding and enjoying some food together. Whether it's just a slice of pizza or something more, that is the ultimate end to any excursion. In fact if you can find a 24 hour diner that's open late that is a game changer.

After a night of letting loose sometimes you need big pile of pancakes, or a burger, or maybe just a big cup of coffee to ground you back in reality. The Capital Region used to be full of 24 hour spots to get that job done. Now, it looks like only very few 24 hour food places are open.

How Many 24 Hour Diners Are Left?

After doing some searching I found that in the Capital Region there are only five diners left that are serving people 24 hours a day.

Bob's Diner - Watervliet, NY

I've been to Bob's Diner a few times but never late night. This place is legit and doesn't short you when it comes to the portions. Also, get the fries with gravy. It is a must and I'd argue a Capital Region rite of passage. The service is always friendly and the prices are very reasonable.

Miss Johnstown Diner - Johnstown, NY

I have not been to this diner before because I haven't spent a lot of time in the Johnstown area. Maybe I should change that based on the reviews that are mostly 4 and 5 stars on Google. This one review from Google should be printed and put on their menu:

Best diner experience we’ve ever had!! Ashley and the owner are amazing cooks, best sausage I’ve EVER had and it’s homemade!

Denny's - Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, and East Greenbush

I spent a lot of late nights in my youth at the former Denny's on Western Avenue and the one of Wolf Road. Those ones are long gone, and so is the one in Latham. The ones that remain are still 24 hours and are in Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, and East Greenbush.

While it's sad that we don't have as many options it is nice to know there are some and we should make sure we're getting out there to support these places so that those options remain for a very long time.