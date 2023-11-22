Players Have Spoken: This New York Stadium is the NFL’s Biggest Dump

The best stadium in the National Football League is Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, according to an anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic. The atmosphere was described as electric, a general sentiment that was shared by a whopping 17.9% of players who were surveyed.

On the other end of the spectrum, however, we find one of New York's NFL stadiums, one which has officially been deemed the worst venue in the NFL by those who actually have to play there.

New York Jets, Giants Home Named Worst NFL Stadium in Player Poll

A story from The Athletic shared the unfortunate news that MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, had been named the worst stadium in the National Football League in an anonymous 85-player poll.

18.4% of the total votes went to MetLife, more than FedEx Field in in Washington D.C., and Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, which finished second and third-worst, respectively.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Unfortunately, for fans who have paid close attention to the conversation surrounding MetLife in recent years, this shouldn't be a surprise.

As we documented last year, players such as Odell Beckham Jr. (keep that name in mind for later), Joey Bosa and more have complained about the poor quality of the turf, blaming catastrophic lower-body injuries on its uneven surface.

Comments like these led to turf change ahead of the 2023 season, but clearly, the damage to MetLife Stadium's reputation has already been done.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets Getty Images loading...

Though the turf is likely the most popular issue cited by players who visit MetLife, players had other complaints to share with The Athletic, saying in-part that the whole place is lame, the fans are horrible and everything about it is horrible.

That's quite the scathing endorsement, and if I had to guess, based on the state of New York (City area) football, those opinions won't be changing anytime soon.