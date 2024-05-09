Can You Still Buy This Netflix Star’s Beautiful Upstate New York Home?

Story Update: The sale of Badgley's home was listed as pending on September 24, 2023, and on September 29, it was officially sold for $1.5 million, 9.1% under the asking price.

Penn Badgley is selling his quaint Upstate New York residence, and for those of you with $1.7 million lying around, it could be yours. The home is located on a lot that is set back from the road, in the rural town of West Shokan, and is the perfect home for someone looking to spend some time away from it all.

With the house officially listed on the market, we were able to take a peak inside, and we're here to show you around.

Penn Badgley is Selling His Upstate New York Home for $1.7 Million

Actor Penn Badgley is selling his home in Upstate New York, which is located at 72 Whispell Rd, West Shokan, NY 12494. The house has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, sits on a 10.5 acre lot, and is listed at 5,183 square feet in size.

An article from New York Upstate on the sale of the house also mentioned that the house was originally listed for $1.85 million, but the price was recently dropped to its current asking price of $1.7 million.

What a bargain!

The 36-year old Badgley has a number of impressive credits on his acting resume. He's well-known for his roles in hit television shows Gossip Girl and You, and has also played prominent roles in movies such as Easy A, Margin Call and more.

Scroll below to check out photos of Badgley's home, which was constructed in 2013, from Realtor.com. If you're interested in touring the home, you can contact the real estate agent for a private tour on the Realtor.com posting, as well!

Peak Inside Beautiful Upstate NY House Being Sold By Netflix Star Penn Badgley, star of TV shows like "You" and "Gossip Girl", is selling his quaint Upstate New York home. Check out photos from around the home. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

