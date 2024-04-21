Upstate New York Hotspot Named 2024’s ‘Best-Run City’ in the State

Across the vast state of New York, there are cities located in almost every direction.

Down south, you'll find New York City. As you travel north along the eastern border, you'll land in Albany. Out west, you can visit Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester during your tour of the Empire State.

Each city has its own unique culture, and each group of residents love living there for different seasons.

As you know, it takes a lot of effort to make a city run smoothly. Large and diverse populations all require food, housing and efficient transportation options. The more people that live in one place at the same time, the harder it becomes to accommodate every person's needs.

So, which city in New York operates more smoothly than the others? The experts at WalletHub dove into that very topic, and here's what they found.

WalletHub published their list of the 149 best-run, and worst-run, cities in America, and included five cities in New York on their list. NYC, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester and Yonkers were the cities that represented the Empire State.

The study named Buffalo as the best-run city in New York. It was followed by Syracuse, Rochester and Yonkers, with New York City bringing up the rear.

Overall, Buffalo was ranked 119th nationally. It ranked 19th-best in infrastructure and pollution, and 69th in safety.

On the flip side, New York City was ranked 147th out of 149 cities, meaning that, in the eyes of this study, NYC is the third-worst-run city in America. Only San Francisco, CA and Chattanooga, TN are considered worse than New York City in that category.

The most well-run city in America, according to the source, is Nampa, Idaho.

