Barstool Sports Said This Was the Capital Region’s Worst Pizza Slice of 2023

A new low was reached during Dave Portnoy's Capital Region pizza review at 151 Bar & Restaurant in Schenectady.

With Portnoy spending time in his new home in Saratoga Springs this past summer, he and the Barstool staff visited local area pizza places, sampling slices as part of their One Bite Pizza Review series.

Generally speaking, Schenectady's pizzerias fared well against Portnoy's taste buds. This particular restaurant, however, did not see the same success in the ratings as its city brethren.

Dave Portnoy Rates New Pizza in Schenectady - 'Disgusting', 'Take It Off the Menu'

151 Bar and Restaurant in Schenectady was the sixth restaurant in the Capital Region that had their pizza reviewed by Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, in 2023. 151 is an awesome spot to go for a bite to eat, or a cold drink, but as their own chef admitted, their pizza was a relatively new item on his menu at the time.

After reading recommendations from customers of 151 on the One Bite Pizza App, Portnoy decided to add the restaurant to his list of pizza reviews.

Here's how it went:

Here were a few highlights from the review video:

151 Bar and Restaurant had a 7.9 out of 10 rating from its customers on the One Bite app.

Two waitresses at the restaurant told Portnoy that they would try pizza somewhere else , and to not order it at 151. A happy hour customer agreed.

, and to at 151. A happy hour customer agreed. Portnoy stated that he did not have high hopes , and that the pizza looked disgusting and horrible .

, and that the pizza looked and . The pizza has broken his spirit, and was recommended to be taken off of the menu.

Dave Portnoy has rated the pizza at 151 Bar and Restaurant a 1.2 out of 10.

At the time, that placed 151 in a tie for 1,024th out of all pizzas that Portnoy has reviewed. If you want to visit 151 Bar and Restaurant, you can check it out at 151 Lafayette Street in Schenectady (map below), or visit their website by clicking here.

