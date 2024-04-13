Ranked First to Last, These are the Ten Tallest Buildings in Albany, NY
It was a pretty tall order, but we were able to get it done.
The architecture in the city of Albany is extremely unique, with ties to a number of different architectural periods, and history that dates back a number of centuries.
Having become the capital of New York in 1797, Albany has housed the state's most important decision-makers for centuries, so naturally, the buildings in which the decisions are made have to be up to par.
When you look at the skyline of the state capital, though, you have to have wondered at least once: which building out there, is the tallest of them all?
Thanks to statistics gathered by Emporis Research, we have the answer for you. Here are the ten tallest buildings in the city of Albany, ranked from #10 all the way to #1.
What a View! The Ten Tallest Buildings in the City of Albany [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl
