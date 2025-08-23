Town of New Paltz YouTube Channel Shutdown Due to “Zoom-Bombing”

Recent incident reportedly involved someone streaming porn during a board meeting live stream.

The Town (and Village) of New Paltz maintain a public-access YouTube channel, managed by the New Paltz Public Access Television (NPZ TV) committee. It’s regularly updated with recorded Town and Village Board meetings as well as other community-focused content.

Sometimes, the meetings are carried live as a live stream on the YouTube channel. A recent incident occurred that has shut down the Town of New Paltz YouTube channel until further notice.

A source reached out to us back on August 8 and told us the following: "I'm not sure if this type of thing is on your news radar but... during last night's New Paltz board meeting someone joined the meeting via zoom and streamed porn -- they couldn't shut it down and it was on YouTube for about five hours -- Porn on the bottom half of the screen while the board frantically tried shut it down." 👀

About a week later on Aug. 14, after hearing the information from the source, we noticed that the Town of New Paltz posted on social media a statement, saying that the New Paltz Town Board YouTube channel had been removed.

Boards/Committees/Commissions - No Live Streaming

Unfortunately due to a Zoom-bombing incident at August 7, 2025’s Town Board meeting, the Town’s Public Access YouTube channel has been removed. The Town is looking at possible options for live streaming and viewing of Town Board (as well as other Committees/Boards/Commissions that live stream) meetings in the future.

As soon as a decision is made, we will post the information on the Town website.

Reportedly the incident caused enough embarrassment that administrators of the Town of New Paltz Facebook page have disabled the comments section so nobody can leave a comment or inquire about further information regarding the removal of the YouTube channel. See the statement from the Town of New Paltz on their Facebook page here

