Elderly Woman in New York Killed By Falling Brick

In what might be considered a freak occurrence, a woman died Tuesday after a brick came crumbling off of a building and fell on her. ABC says the woman was clearing snow from her steps when the accident happened. An investigation is underway, according to The New York Post.

How Often Are People Struck by Falling Debris in New York?

In a place such as New York City, with so many high rises and aging infrastructure, how common are people hurt by falling objects? The website of Sullivan, Papain, Block, McManus, Coffinas, and Cannavo P.C., from 2008 through 2014, there were 96 construction accidents involving pedestrians and other passersby in New York City,

A report from the Wall Street Journal posted at the site, says that the New York City Department of Buildings informed the Journal that a "passerby is injured at least once a month, on average, by objects ranging from falling bricks, hammers, and glass to windblown fences and collapsing sidewalk sheds."

Woman Struck and Killed By Falling Object

The New York Post says that a 74-year-old woman was killed outside of her Brooklyn townhouse early Tuesday afternoon. Police said that a "large chunk of concrete molding", that fell from above after coming loose, struck the woman on the head.

ABC describes the structure as a three-story building, located on 6th Ave. and 54th Street.

Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Man in New York Dies After Getting Stuck in Cement Mixer

The New York Police Department says that a 52-year-old man (The Daily News initially reported his age at 46) died in an accident after getting trapped in a cement mixer in the Bronx.

People says the victim was identified as Francisco Lumbreras by his family, and sources say he was attempting to clean the truck when the "freak accident" occurred.

The New York Department of Buildings told Norwood News says the site in Hunts Point was "not a construction site and no construction operations were active at the time of the accident."