Multiple People Injured in Thruway Rollover Accident in Ulster County

Last week, the New York State Police released a report regarding tickets they distributed over the course of a two week period earlier in the month of December. Over the course of those two weeks, State Police conducted a new safety campaign focusing on an area of the New York State Thruway in Ulster County, an area that had seen multiple fatal accidents recently.

On the the heels of that safety campaign where NYSP officers wrote up over 600 tickets, another serious accident took place on the Thruway in Ulster County over the weekend.

Dozens Hurt in Thruway Rollover Accident in Ulster County

The accident occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 27, 2025. According to the New York State Police, at approximately 3:57 a.m., a 2016 Ford Transit livery van was traveling northbound on Interstate 87 near milepost marker 100 in the Town of Saugerties when it left the roadway and rolled over off the right shoulder. The van at the time of the accident was occupied by 14 adults, including the driver.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Upon their arrival to the scene, emergency personnel were successfully able to remove all occupants from the vehicle. From there, the occupants were transported to either Kingston Hospital or Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck for evaluation. State Police have confirmed that all reported injuries are minor.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the van was identified as Michael Blue, age 65, of Winchester, Virginia. He was transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital for evaluation and reported no injuries. Mr. Blue was issued multiple uniform traffic tickets.

According to the press release issued by the NYSP, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit concluded its investigation and found no equipment violations. The cause of the crash appears to be driver inattention.

Previous Stories: New York State Police Issue Over 600 Tickets in Latest Campaign in Ulster County

Ulster County emergency responders, including Ulster EMS, Esopus EMS, and the Saugerties Fire Department, assisted at the scene. At this time, the accident is still under investigation.

Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left? There are plenty of NY Lottery scratch-off games that have big jackpots left. If you are feeling lucky, try one of the New York Lottery scratch-off games. According to the New York Lottery , these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you become an instant millionaire. cc Gallery Credit: NY Lottery-cc

Take a Tour of Sullivan County, NY's Underground Salt Cave Crystal Connection is a 1890's antique, Methodist church located in Sullivan County, NY. This is a crystal lover's dream come true.

It's known for being

"One of the largest Crystal & Mineral destinations on the Northeast."

While this may be a place that some people gather often, others can refer to it as a hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Crystal Connection can also be described as

"a sacred space & crystal haven"

I have never experienced anything similar to Crystal Connection before. The amount of crystals, crystal jewelry, singing bowls, sage and more are fascinating. Crystal Connection also hosts different events and fairs throughout the year.

Take a tour through Crystal Connection's newest underground salt cave experience. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Crystal Connection, YouTube