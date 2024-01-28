Normally it's the driver who can't understand the person working the drive-thru at the local fast food joint. However, police are saying a New York state woman is facing a number of charges, including felonies, after reports of a "possibly intoxicated driver" at a Burger King.

Officials went on to say a search revealed "large quantities of Fentanyl and Crack Cocaine in her vehicle and on her person".

Fentanyl Continues To Be a Growing Problem Across New York State

The DEA’s New York Division reports that they seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses in 2022. Their numbers say that is a 152% increase from 2021 alone.

The CDC says that fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Woman Busted for Alleged Driving While Ability Impaired and Other Charges at Burger King

CBS is reporting that police got a call from a Burger King in Queensbury that a motorist at the drive-thru was "possibly intoxicated". The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they responded Tuesday afternoon to the incident.

Officials say they arrested the 38-year-old woman from Hampton, and charged her with multiple felonies, including 1st degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operator.

New York State Man Arrested After Drugs Found in White Castle Soda Cup

CBS reported back in 2020, that a 39 year-old suspect was pulled over the night of December 27 on I-787.

Investigators say that authorities found a quantity of individually wrapped packs of cocaine and fentanyl in the plastic cup. The Albany County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession charges, and multiple traffic violations.