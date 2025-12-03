Was it a meteor, or something else unexplained? A resident from a village in Rensselaer County claims they witnessed a strange object fall form the sky while on a recent road trip. The driver said at first they thought it was a plane, but then claims it suddenly disappeared.

The alleged incident once sheds light on New York state's long history of unidentified flying phenomena. Many sightings of these so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere. But there are some reports that even experts can not easily explain.

New York State Resident Witnesses Object They Say Fell From Sky Towards NYS Thruway

A report filed to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center November 25 says a resident of East Nassau was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike. The driver states that they were heading towards the New York State Thruway when they saw an object above the road with "bright lights".

The resident says that they thought it was a plane falling from the sky, but then it suddenly disappeared. The report indicates that the object about a thousand feet over the road, and they it lasted for about 1to 2 minutes before disappearing near the tree line..

It is uncertain if what the person claims they saw were just drones, or military craft.

There are also other natural phenomena to consider, such as the number annual meteor showers. The Orionids will continue to streak across the night skies through late November, as will the Leonids meteor shower, which peaks in mid-November, and will continue to be seen through the early nights of December.