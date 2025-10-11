New York could become the third state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. Advocates have long pushed for change, saying legalization could be a huge advantage for those being treated for mental health reason. WNYT reports that the move looks to legalize psilocybin, which is the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms.

Several New York state lawmakers had made a previous push to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. Previous bills, from 2023 and 2024, looked to legalize "possession, use, cultivation, production, creation, analysis, gifting, exchange, or sharing by or between natural persons of twenty-one years of age or older of a natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogen" for adults 21 and older.

New York State Moves Closer to Legalizing Psychedelic Mushrooms

WNYT reports that lawmakers in New York state are looking to pass a bill that would allow the "growth, cultivation, and adult use of psilocybin for the treatment of certain health conditions."

The proposed new law would promote the "health and well-being of the citizens of the state of New York" by "establishing a comprehensive framework supporting public health and safety through regulated adult use", as well as "support services, and cultivation of psilocybin-containing fungi, and providing for the taxation of

psilocybin regulated activities."

Are Mushrooms Legal Anywhere Else in the United States?

According to Wikipedia, voters in 2020 passed a ballot initiative that legalized "magic mushrooms" for supervised mental health treatment in Oregon. Colorado passed a similar law in March 2025.

In California, the personal possession, cultivation, and use of psilocybin mushrooms are not criminalized under state law, but selling or distributing them remains illegal, according to Wikipedia.

A number of cities and counties in the U.S. have already decriminalized mushrooms.