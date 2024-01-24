State Police say a New York man is facing a number of charges after he was found impaired in his vehicle while in a parking lot.

According to Tilem & Associates, 2ns degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle is punishable in the state of New York by a minimum fine of $500 or up to $1,000, as well as either imprisonment for seven to 180 days or probation.

Man Busted For Cocaine in Home Depot Parking Lot, Says Officials

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers arrested a 33-year-old man out of Lockport, NY the afternoon of January 20.

State Police say they responded to a Home Depot location in the town of Lockport for a male in a vehicle possibly unresponsive. State Police say they located the suspect who was responsive upon arriving in a 2011 Ford Escape.

While interviewing the man, State Police say they identified signs of impairment by drugs. Troopers identified in plain view on the passenger seat of his vehicle a glass pipe containing cocaine. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported for processing.

The man was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and a urine sample was taken, according to State Police. He is now being charged with Driving While Intoxicated by Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, Criminal Possession of a Narcotic 4th degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd degree.

See Also: Unbelievable: New York Man Arrested After Trying to Find His Lost Cocaine

